Russia thwarts millions of cyberattacks every day, envoy says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia thwarts thousands if not millions of cyberattacks every day and has the necessary technologies to ensure its cybersecurity, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cybersecurity Cooperation Andrey Krutskikh told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the Ninth All-Russia Congress of Political Scientists hosted by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"Thank God, we have the technologies and experts working to ensure our cybersecurity, our country can feel safe in this regard as we are technically capable of thwarting the thousands if not millions of cyberattacks that we face every day," he pointed out.

Krutskikh added that the risk of cyber provocations against Russia was still in place and such provocations were possible amid the current complicated foreign policy situation. At the same time, the diplomat stressed that Moscow was ready to resist them. "In this regard, we never relax, we remain vigilant but, as I have already said, risks are always there and it is important to keep them at bay," he concluded.