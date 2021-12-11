San Marino to launch inoculation with Sputnik Light as booster dose on December 22

ROME, December 11. /TASS/. The authorities of the Republic of San Marino will begin using the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose on December 22, representative of San Marino’s Institute for Social Security Franco Cavalli told a TASS correspondent on Saturday.

He noted that almost 300 people had already signed up for the booster jab.

On November 23, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that the authorities of San Marino certified the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine. The first 4,000 doses of the jab arrived in the republic later in November.