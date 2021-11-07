Russia to deliver large humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November - envoy

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia will arrange special flights to Afghanistan in November to deliver large humanitarian aid and repatriate Russian nationals, Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday.

"Now we are preparing special flights to that country [Afghanistan] to deliver large humanitarian aid, foodstuffs. On these special flights in November, we will also repatriate Afghan nationals with Russian citizenship," the envoy said.

"The flights that will follow - and there will be several planes for that purpose - will deliver to Russia Afghan students who enrolled at our universities on special quotas and as part of onsite training. They simply have no money to buy tickets. But the educational process must go on and the Taliban themselves support this," Zhirnov said.

The participants in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan held on October 20 called for providing urgent humanitarian and economic aid to the country for its recovery. The participants in the Moscow talks also proposed launching a collective initiative to convene a representative international donor conference on Afghanistan under the UN aegis as soon as possible.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.