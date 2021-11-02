Major shipment of Sputnik V arrives in Philippines, says Russian embassy

BANGKOK, November 2. /TASS/. A shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to the Philippines on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Manila told TASS.

According to an embassy spokesman, "the shipment of 2.7 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V jab has been delivered to the Philippines.’’ Both components of the shot, 1.35 million doses of each, have arrived in the archipelagic island country.

The Philippines has received a total of 4.39 million doses of Sputnik V for now. In total, more than 106.2 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to the Philippines since February.

The first coronavirus infection case was reported in the Philippines, whose population exceeds 109 million, on January 30, 2020. By now, the total number of people that contracted the infection has topped 2.79 million, while more than 2.7 million recovered and 43,400 patients died. More than 27 million people have been fully vaccinated. The southeast Asian country has approved a number of jabs for use, including Russia’s Sputinik V and Sputnik Light.