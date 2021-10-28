COVID-19 may cause early hair loss - expert

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. COVID-19 may cause early hair loss, Tatiana Ruzhentsova, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology told TASS on Thursday.

"COVID-19 is often accompanied by increased development of blood clots, blood supply problems and endocrine system dysfunction. It may cause hair loss," she said.

According to Ruzhentsova, severe forms of COVID-19 impair various organs and systems, so a long rehabilitation period will be needed.

"Patients with mild forms of the disease seek medical assistance with delays and sometimes undergo no treatment at all. It may entail a post-COVID syndrome. As a rule, the more severe form of the disease a patient is suffering from, the longer her of she will have symptoms of the post-COVID syndrome," she added.