Russia calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 27. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for establishing a mechanism for recognizing the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

"Russia strives to make a real contribution to ensuring free and non-discriminatory access to COVID-19 jabs for people all over the world," the president said at the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.

"We are in favor of developing a procedure for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, without which, it is practically impossible to ensure free movement of our countries’ residents across the region," Putin noted.

The head of state recalled that "the Russian vaccines, primarily Sputnik V, had been approved by some 70 countries and were supplied to more than 50 states." "We are grateful to our partners from the Asia-Pacific region for their joint contribution to localizing jab manufacturing," the Russian leader went on to say.

"We will continue to deliver Russian tests and reagents for diagnosing coronavirus, including free of charge," Putin promised.