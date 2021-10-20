Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China

SANYA /China/, October 20. /TASS/. Sanya resort in China's Hainan province has been named an annual symbol of health in China for the 2019-2020 period, according to the Hainan Daily.

The Xinhua News Agency and the Shanghai Institute for Social Development of China have created a special index that shows how healthy a city is for its residents. The index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the degree of protection of citizens' health, the environment and the overall health of the population. 17 cities in China showed the best results, among them the Hainan resort of Sanya.

The list of honorary winners was announced during the first conference to promote the concept of a healthy China. The event was held in the city of Huhhot, the administrative center of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

In addition to Sanya's achievements in health care, the overall health of the city's residents is influenced by a clean environment. The Hainan Provincial Environmental Protection Administration of China has recorded air quality in the Sanya resort city daily all year in 2020 and it always met the first level of the PRC state standard. In addition, the city's great potential for water and beach sports contributes to maintaining the health of local residents.

The Hainan authorities pay particular attention to the health care system, and during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) they plan to invest 1 billion yuan (about $154.46 million) in the construction of 50 new clinical medical centers.

