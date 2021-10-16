COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard launched on Russia’s official coronavirus website

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s official coronavirus website has launched a COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard and a heat map informing about the epidemiological situation in regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Saturday.

"Starting today, two sets of data will be posted on the [official] information resource <…>. They are data on vaccination of the population and on herd immunity, as well as a heat map of the epidemiological situation both in the Russian Federation in general and in regions as well," Golikova said. "Information on vaccination of the population and the heat map will be daily updated based on average weekly data on incidence rates in the regions of the Russian Federation and on the basis of the accumulated weekly data on vaccination."

According to Golikova, the data will include the number of people vaccinated with the first dose and those who completed the full course of vaccination. The indicator of herd immunity will show Russia as a whole, and also each region.

The heat map will also visualize how tense the situation with COVID-19 is in each region.

"Every citizen will be able to assess the situation in their region on their own and, if they decide to travel or to go to other regions of the country, they will be able to see how the epidemiological situation is changing in the region of their destination," Golikova noted.

The map will visualize five criteria established by Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare alongside Health Ministry, which are cases per 100,000 population, tests per 100,000 population, herd immunity rates, ventilator bed occupancy rates and the hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.