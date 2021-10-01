Russian Justice Ministry lists two Scientology organizations, ENEMO as undesirable

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice has included two US Scientology organizations as well as the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) in the list of undesirable entities, the ministry’s website reported.

On October 1, the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, L. Ron Hubbard Library as well as the ENEMO were added to the list of organizations whose activity is deemed undesirable in Russia by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

On September 24, the overseeing agency made this decision with regards to the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int. and the Church of Spiritual Technology, CST (also known as L. Ron Hubbard Library) since the activity of these religious corporations represents a threat to the security of the Russian Federation. On September 27, the Prosecutor General’s Office recognized the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) as undesirable, with its activity threatening the foundations of Russia’s constitutional order.

In all, to date, 49 foreign and international NGOs have been included in the list of undesirable organizations.