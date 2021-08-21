Experts clear Russia’s Sputnik Light jab to be used for seniors over 60 - minister

ELISTA, August 21. /TASS/. The medical community has approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik Light single-dose coronavirus jab for people aged over 60, particularly for revaccination purposes, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"The experts issued a permit to use the Sputnik Light shot for people aged over 60. It is primarily used to get revaccinated. For people over 60 years of age, it is used to sustain and save lives. Sputnik Light can be recommended by the medical community today for those who was ill earlier," he said.

Murashko also underlined that there are generally enough coronavirus vaccine doses in all Russian regions. The minister urged seniors to get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid because the death rate among people aged over 60 who contracted COVID-19 reaches 85%.

Russia has currently registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light is the only one of them to require one dose.

According to the latest statistics, more than 210.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,400,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 6,726,523 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,004,052 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 175,282 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.