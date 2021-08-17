Russia about to approve fifth coronavirus vaccine, watchdog chief says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The fifth coronavirus vaccine developed by Russian researchers is about to be approved, head of the national sanitary watchdog Anna Popova announced at a strategic session dubbed "National Sanitary Shield. Combating New Challenges," arranged by the United Russia party on Tuesday.

"Four coronavirus vaccines <…> have already been approved in Russia and the fifth one is on its way. This will help stop the virus from spreading," she pointed out.

A free vaccination program for adults aged over 18 kicked off across Russia on January 18. Russians can choose from four vaccines approved in the country, which include the double-dose Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVa vaccines, as well as the single-dose Sputnik Light.

Director General of the Novosibirsk-based Vector research center Rinat Maksyutov said earlier that a new coronavirus vaccine could be approved in Russia as early as in August.