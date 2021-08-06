Crash out at Olympics, turtle rescue mission, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Crash out at Olympics, turtle rescue mission and train collision
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
The USA's Duke Ragan and ROC's Albert Batyrgaziev fight in the men's featherweight (52-57kg) final boxing bout at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at Kokugikan Arena, August 5© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A Russian former paratrooper scares the ducks in the fountain as they celebrate the Paratroopers Day at the Gorky Park in Moscow, August 2© EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the final women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, August 2© REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Stand up paddle boarders take part in the 2021 Fontanka-SUP surfing festival on the Fontanka River in St. Petersburg, July 31© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
People watch as a loggerhead sea turtle is released back to sea following months recovering from an injury at Israel's Nature and Park Authority's National Sea Turtle Rescue Centre, at Palmahim Beach National Park, August 5© REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Soviet Myasishchev M-4 strategic bomber (NATO reporting name Bison) and Tupolev Tu-16LL flying laboratory under restoration at the museum complex of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC). The restored aircraft will be exhibited at the museum during Russian Air Force Day, August 4© Donat Sorokin/TASS
People walk and drive along a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Kolkata, eastern India. Heavy monsoon rainfalls disrupted daily life in the region, August 4© EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Rescuers at the scene of a train crash near the city of Domazlice, Czech Republic, August 4. According to state media citing firefighters, at least three people died and 38 were injured when a train coming from Munich and a local train collided© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Civil defence workers help an injured protester during clashes with security forces after an anniversary commemoration of the Beirut port explosion in Beirut, August 4. While investigations for accountability continue, the Lebanese people are commemorating the 218 people who died and 7,000 injured on August 4, 2020 when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut© Sam Tarling/Getty Images
Smokes and flames rise after a fire breaks out on the roof of a hotel in Maltepe district of Turkish capital Ankara, July 31© Guven Yilmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya boards another flight at the last moment — source
The Austrian plane has already departed from Tokyo
Starliner launch to ISS postponed indefinitely — company
Several problems in the spacecraft’s propulsion system were identified on Monday
Russia regrets Iran cannot join Extended Troika on Afghanistan, presidential envoy says
According to Zamir Kabulov, Iran is one of the key players on the "Afghan track"
Press review: OSCE observers refuse trip to Russia and tanker wars prevent nuclear deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 5th
Russian Navy submarine dives to great depths in Baltic drills
According to the Baltic Fleet’s press office, during the shipborne exercise, the crew of the diesel-electric submarine practiced tasks at various depths, diving to a maximum depth of 190 meters
First test launch of Sarmat ICBM due this fall — source
Sarmat is to replace R-36M2 Voevoda missiles, which have been the most powerful in the world and operational since 1970s
Russian peacekeeper in Transnistria sacrifices his life for saving drowning boy
This is not the first case of Russian peacekeepers rescuing local residents
Zelensky will have to answer for crimes against Ukraine — Crimean governor
Sergey Aksyonov pointed out that Zelensky's interview is "a pathetic display, a set of stupid, albeit pompous, statements, that are not worth a dime"
Russia to substitute decline in gas exports to Europe by ‘blue’ hydrogen, says Gazprom
Sergey Komlev considers the production of ‘blue’ carbon-neutral hydrogen as already possible, with its prime cost estimated at around $2 per kilogram
Seized Asphalt Princess tanker headed towards Iran — TV
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, strongly rejected claims that Iranian servicemen boarded vessels in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman
Team ROC wins 7 medals on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics
The Russian national team of athletes holds 5th place in medal standings
Russian race walker Mizinov disqualified in 2020 Olympics men’s 20km event
The athlete has been disqualified for violating regulations of the competition
Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, says association econ
Russian exports of chocolate and chocolate goods increased by 18.6% by the end of Q1 2021 in volume terms and by 11.8% in value terms year-on-year
Russia redeploys combat helicopters to Tajikistan for drills on Afghan border
During the main phase of the joint exercise, the army aviation crews will land a tactical assault force and provide air support for the advancing troops in the course of eliminating an outlawed armed gang
Russian foreign intelligence chief says CIA is among world’s best
Sergei Naryshkin noted that his service is also one of the best
UK showing double standards about Russian elections, diplomat says
British envoy to the OSCE Neil Bush earlier claimed that Moscow’s limitations placed on the number of observers that the OSCE can field to the upcoming elections would make impossible to credibly assess the process
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Russia to re-park Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to new Nauka research lab in September
During the ‘reparking,’ the spacecraft will vacate the docking port for a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft scheduled to blast off on October 5
Japan lawmaker suggests meeting with Russian leader at EEF — Kyodo
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in a hybrid format
Topol ICBMs to come out of service in Russia in 2024
It is planned that some of Topol ICBMs coming out of service will be used for civilian purposes as Start-1 carrier rockets
Scale of wildfires, flash floods in Russia largely connected to climate change, Putin says
According to the President, during the last 44 years, the average yearly temperature in the country has been increasing 2.8 times faster "than in the global dimension"
Upgraded combat vehicles arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan
17 upgraded BMP-2Ms will be engaged in the joint drills of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that will run at the Kharb-Maidon training ground 20 km from the Afghan border on August 5-10
Russia ready to share its achievements in combating COVID-19, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Russia was not only the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, but was also the first to declare its willingness to supply it "on a transparent and non-discriminatory basis"
Lasitskene of Russia qualifies for women’s high jump Olympic finals
She cleared 1.95 meters on the third try
Zapad-2021 strategic drills in Belarus to involve 12,800 troops — top brass
The troops include 2,500 Russian personnel and up to 50 Kazakh servicemen from the CSTO
Lebanon fires three missiles at Israel, artillery responds with artillery fire, IDF says
According to Israel’s state radio, there were no casualties on the Israeli side.
Taliban has no resources to seize Kabul, its offensive loses momentum — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov stressed that Afghan government troops had managed to regain control over the lost districts in some provinces
Georgia has no plans to restore diplomatic ties with Russia, says head of ruling party
Diplomatic ties with Russia were severed after Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008
Defense minister points to foreign centers spreading propaganda against Russia
According to Sergey Shoigu, a propaganda strategy center has been set up in Riga, similar centers have been established in Tallinn and Warsaw
Recognition of San Marino’s COVID certificates doesn’t mean Sputnik V approval
Sputnik V supplied to San Marino began in February and by now the bulk of its population have received both shots of the Russian vaccine
Russia’s defense chief expects work on latest strike drone to be completed by 2022
The Okhotnik heavy strike drone that the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant is developing is a major project in this field
Kiev crosses red lines separating national policy from nationalism, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that in the future, some might demand that Zelensky leave the country
Zelensky urges Donbass residents who consider themselves Russian to leave for Russia
According to the Ukrainian president, "there won’t be a civilization without Ukraine" on the Donbass territory
Ukrainian president’s statement on Crimea cannot be taken seriously — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov stressed that the matter of Crimea was closed once and for all
Team ROC wins 2020 Olympic gold in artistic swimming duet free routine
The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes and the bronze was grabbed by the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers
Russian Beriev Be-200 aircraft makes over 30 flights to put out fires in Greece — Rostec
The aircraft carried out more than 400 water drops with a total volume of 2,500 tonnes
Foreign Minister Lavrov expresses condolences to Serbia over envoy Lazanski’s demise
Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski, who led the Serbian mission since 2019, passed away in the age of 70
Orbital outpost in normal flight position after Russian module’s docking — space firm
According to ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov, in the afternoon, the crew will open the hatches, enter the module, turn on the necessary means of purifying the atmosphere and begin normal regular work
Lavrov slams West’s unfounded attacks against Russian vaccines
Russia’s top diplomat also noted that France was one of the first countries that started a dialogue around vaccines
Roscosmos slams attempts to link Starliner launch delay with Nauka module as inappropriate
Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko stressed that work in the space industry involved very complex equipment and delays were normal as maximum safety is prioritized over the speed for each launch
