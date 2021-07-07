Divers receive a prize for an underwater photo of cosmonauts at Hainan festival

HAIKOU, July 7. /TASS/. Chinese divers competed during the "International Diving Festival - 2021" held in Hainan for their professional photo taken under water, dedicated to the work of cosmonauts in zero gravity, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the work "the Rise of Shenzhou - Shining Ocean of Stars" ["Shenzhou" - the name of the Chinese mission to launch a man into space] presented for the contest won the prize for the best staged photography. "In recent years, China's manned flight program has been amazingly successful," said the author of the picture Tian Sihui. "I hope this photo will help people better understand underwater sports while drawing more attention to the aerospace industry."

The photographer recalled that the feeling of weightlessness in extraterrestrial space resembles what a person feels when swimming in the sea. “Our cosmonauts usually train in the water, which allows us to recreate the conditions for simulating human being in space,” she added.

During the diving festival on Hainan, divers from all over China took a large number of photos and more than 4,000 videos underwater, which aroused increased interest on the Internet. According to the organizers, the number of views of videos dedicated to this event and posted on social networks has exceeded 1.2 billion times.

The International Diving Festival has been held on Hainan since April, it wrapped up on July 2. It was organized to popularize scuba diving and stimulating the development of the related industry, as well as forging closer links between sports and the tourism industry. During this large-scale event, numerous contests and events took place, including competitions in the art of underwater photography with the participation of hundreds of amateurs and professionals. The fund of prizes and gifts exceeded 10 million yuan (over $ 1.5 million).