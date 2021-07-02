Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia has documented 23,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,561,360, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.42%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,488 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,671 in St. Petersburg, 382 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 334 in the Voronezh Region, 325 in Buryatia.

Currently, there are 389,277 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

In the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 6,893 new Covid cases versus 7,597 one day earlier, bringing the total case count to 1,372,705.

The relative case growth rate is 0.5%, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, 112 people died versus 108 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 22,668.

Meanwhile, 6,271 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,170,924, the highest number since February 15. A total of 179,113 patients continue to receive medical treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 679 in the past 24 hours compared to 672 deaths confirmed a day earlier, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 136,565 people have died nationwide so far. The conditional mortality rate grew to 2.46%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg reported 101 fatalities, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 27, the Irkutsk Region — 23, the Krasnodar Region — 21 and Buryatia — 20.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 18,197 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,035,518, this is the highest number since February 19.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 90.5% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,785 patients recovered in St. Petersburg. The Moscow Region reported 1,969 recoveries, the Voronezh Region — 323, the Sverdlovsk Region — 269 and the Omsk Region — 249.