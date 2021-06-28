Approval of Sputnik V vaccine in EU proceeds according to schedule — Health Minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The acquisition of permission to use the Sputnik V vaccine in the EU goes in accordance with the schedule, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview Monday.

"The inspections continue, the work goes on. This is not our procedure, so I can’t speak for it, but, in any case, we are moving in accordance with the schedule," he said, answering a question on the timeline of the registration of the Sputnik V in the EU.

According to the Minister, people, who doubt the necessity of vaccination, may change their mind, once the Russian medicine is approved in the EU.

He acknowledged that some Russians would like to vaccinate with imported vaccines.

"There is an adherence to foreign-made things in our society. However, many people see now that our certain products are better," he added.

The mass vaccination in Russia began on January 18. According to the recent statistics, 23 million people have already taken a vaccine.