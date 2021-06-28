Anti-vaxxers from the West stirring up the pot in Russian social media — senator

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The so-called anti-vaxxers from Western countries are engaged in subversive activities in Russian social media to turn voters against the current authorities as elections are approaching, head of the monitoring group tracking actions taken to interfere in Russia’s sovereign affairs in the period of preparing and holding the Russian legislative elections Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Monday.

"The active vaccination campaign is underway in the country. Look at the social media where the so-called anti-vaxxers have become so active and scare people with various consequences. The main thing is that it’s all coming from the West where hundreds of millions have been practically inoculated already," he said. According to him, more than 100 million people have been vaccinated in the US, while Israel has 90% of its adult population inoculated.

"What is the reason? To dispose our voters against the current authorities and create certain social tensions before the elections," the senator stressed.

He urged to shine more light on this issue. "We all need to work and inform the relevant agencies when any information is received that says that such subversive actions are underway," he added.