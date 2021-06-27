Sputnik Light jab meant for revaccination or inoculation of recovered COVID patients

BELGOROD, June 27. /TASS/. The first batches of the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine have entered civilian circulation in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday, adding that by late June, about 2.5 mln doses will be available in Russia. Sputnik Light will be used for revaccination and inoculation of recovered COVID patients, he informed.

"It [the vaccine] is one-component, it will mainly be used to vaccinate recovered patients and previously vaccinated persons, but we think it will be used for certain categories of citizens as well. It is approved for use only for people under 60," he said during a visit to a clinic in Belgorod.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V, which was registered in August 2020. This vector vaccine is based on the human adenovirus, which transmits genetic information of the novel coronavirus. Sputnik Light was registered in Russia on May 6, 2021.