MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Anti-bodies developed after using the Sputnik V vaccine protect against all known coronavirus strains, Head of the vaccine’s developer, the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg told Rossiya-1 on Sunday.

"The anti-bodies as a result of using Sputnik V protect against all strains known today, ranging from the British to the Delta Indian strain," Gintsburg said.