Russia fines Twitter four mln rubles for non-compliance with law — watchdog

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The authorities fined Twitter four million rubles ($55,840) for non-compliance with the Russian legislation, since the company did not localize the databases of its Russian users, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said on Friday.

"The processing of personal data is not localized. Ten protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up. To date, the courts have reviewed all the protocols, the total amount of fines for not deleting prohibited information is 27.9 mln rubles ($1.9 bln). For non-compliance with the requirements of Russian legislation on data localization, it is four mln rubles," the regulator said

An official with the regulator specified that since 2015, the social network stored more than 6,000 prohibited pieces of content.

"After the application of measures to slow down the traffic of the social network, 490 pieces [of prohibited content] remain undeleted," the press service stressed.

By the decision of the regulator, the average time to meet the requirements for the removal of prohibited content was reduced from 129 to eight days.

Recently, 11 cases of censorship of Russian media and information resources have been identified. In particular, censorship was applied to Russia Today, Sputnik, RIA Novosti, as well as a number of accounts of Russian users and projects, such as Leaders of Russia and the Sputnik V vaccine account.