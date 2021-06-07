Iran and Russia sign plan on fulfilling deal on visa-free group trips — envoy

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova and Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan signed an action plan in Moscow on Monday on implementing a deal between Moscow and Tehran on canceling visa requirements for the two countries’ tourist groups, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"At the meeting, an action plan was signed on fulfilling an Agreement between the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian government on visa-free trips for the two countries’ citizens," Jalali wrote on his Facebook page.

In accordance with this agreement, tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa, the envoy said earlier.