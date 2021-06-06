Russia reports new high of COVID-19 weekly cases since March

MOSCOW, June 6. / TASS /. Russia's COVID-19 weekly cases reached a record high since mid-March, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

TASS has collected key statistics on the pandemic for this week.

Spread rate

From May 31 to June 6, the crisis center reported 62,995 COVID-19 cases versus 61,937 in the previous seven days (a 1.7% increase). The last record high was registered more than two months ago - from March 15 to 21.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 5,126,437 people have been infected, or about 3.5% of citizens.

The COVID-19 incidence surged to almost 6.2 daily cases per 100,000 people. At the same time, the spread rate of infection significantly decreased: from 1.11 last Sunday to 0.99, while the figure does not exceed 1 for four days in a row.

Recoveries

According to the crisis center, some 58,576 people recovered this week compared to 60,108 a week earlier (a 2.5% decrease). It is a record low since early May.

Russia's share of the COVID-19 recoveries remains at 92.4% like seven days ago.

The number of so-called active cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) climbed by 1,794 to 266,204, reaching a new high since May 24.

Death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll has slightly decreased - over the past seven days, the country registered 2,625 deaths, while the week earlier - 2 680. Since the start of the pandemic, some 123,787 COVID-19 patients have died.

Thus, the coronavirus mortality rate has reached 2.41% since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, across the world, the figure is declining and currently stands at about 2.08%.

Geography

Moscow remains the epicenter of the pandemic, some 20,651 new COVID-19 cases were recorded there this week (32.8% of all country’s cases). To date, some 101,192 people are ill in the capital, a record high since January 31.

In Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg and the Moscow Region, which are among the three regions with a high COVID-19 rate, the situation is generally stable. St. Petersburg reported 5,860 coronavirus cases or 0.4% fewer than in the previous seven days. In the Moscow Region, some 5,340 cases were confirmed (a 2.2% increase).

The COVID-19 incidence continues to soar in the Russian Far East, the weekly case tally there hits 2,742. In the North Caucasus, the coronavirus caseload surged by 7.3% compared to the previous week, in Siberia - by 3.3%, in Central Russia - by 1.5%. In the rest of Russian regions, the incidence of infection either slightly increased (by 0.6% in the Northwestern Federal District, by 0.3% in the Ural Federal District), or dropped (by 2.9% in the Southern Federal District, by 0.2% in the Volga Federal District), according to TASS estimates.