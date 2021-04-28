Over a hundred burials of Predynastic and Hyksos eras found in north Egypt

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced that 110 burials dating back to the Predynastic and Hyksos eras were discovered in northern Egypt. According to Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mustafa Waziri, the archeological discovery spanning three different historic epochs was made during excavations in the Dakahlia Governorate.

"Sixty-eight burial sites are from the Buto civilization, five date back to the Nakad era and 37 more are from the Hyksos epoch," he explained.