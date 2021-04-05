First large batch of EpiVacCorona vaccine shipped to 40 Russian regions

Vector Center says has over 45 inquiries from abroad about its EpiVacCorona vaccine

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Over 230,000 sets of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology have been shipped to 40 Russian regions, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Monday.

"The first large batch of the EpiVacCorona vaccine was shipped to regions. On April 5, over 230,000 sets of the EpiVacCorona vaccine were shipped to more than 40 entities of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that this amount is enough to inoculate about a quarter of a million people. Deliveries of the preparation to the regions are performed by Nacimbio holding of the Russian state corporation Rostec.

EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, became the second vaccine against the coronavirus registered in Russia. This took place in October 2020. Later, developers received a permit to conduct post-registration trials, including on elderly volunteers.