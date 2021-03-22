Putin says 4.3 million Russians received both vaccine components

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that 4.3 million Russians have been vaccinated with both components of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Generally, 6.3 million people have already been vaccinated with one component across Russia, with 4.3 million of them being fully vaccinated, which means that they had the first and the second components of the vaccine," he said Monday at a meeting dedicated to issues of the COVID-19 inoculation.

The situation with the spread of coronavirus across Russia has been stabilized, Putin said.

"Your efforts, efficient activity of our research institutions and the entire domestic healthcare system have allowed us to stabilize the situation with the coronavirus infection, protect the life and health of millions of our citizens," the president told specialists at a session reviewing vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday.