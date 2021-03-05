Surfaces covered with SARS-CoV-2 become safe in 2 to 6 hours, scientists say

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. A group of Russian scientists, led by Gamaleia Research Institute lead researcher Vladimir Guschin, examined the coronavirus particles survivability on various surfaces and discovered that, in most cases, they become unviable in 2 to 6 hours. Their research was published at the bioRxiv online library.

"Our research […] indicates that coronavirus particles can stay on many materials for tens of hours. The virus’ presence in itself, however, does not mean that the surface is dangerous for humans or could act as a source of infection," the researchers said.

The scientists tested five different surface materials: SARS-CoV-2 particles were administered to ceramics, metal, wood, fabric and plastic. The virus and the materials were stored in common lab conditions.