UK reports record number of COVID-19 fatalities since pandemic started

LONDON, January 8. /TASS/. The number of UK residents infected with coronavirus that died in the past 24 hours, reached 1,325, which is a record high level for the kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data released on the website of the government’s information on Friday, a record high number of new cases was also registered in the country in the past day - over 68,000.

More than 1,000 coronavirus patients have died in the UK in one day for the third consecutive day. On Thursday, the number of fatalities reached 1,162, the highest daily increase since April 21 when 1,224 deaths were registered. The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus has reached 79,800, which is the highest level in Europe. According to another calculation methodology that is also used by the British authorities, it has surpassed 82,600.

This is the 11th day that the kingdom reports over 50,000 infection cases in one day. Their number rose by 30% in the past week compared with the previous week and is now approaching 3 mln.