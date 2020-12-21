Bound to be successful: Putin upbeat on Russia’s effort with AstraZeneca on COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed optimism that cooperation between Russian manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines and AstraZeneca will be successful.

"Today, all of us are talking within the G20 and the UN about the need to pool efforts, and everyone is corroborating that this process will certainly be productive and highly sought after," he said on Monday at a videoconference on the occasion of the signing of a memorandum of intent between the Gamaleya Research Center, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, R-Pharm and AstraZeneca on COVID-19 prevention.