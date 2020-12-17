No need to poison Navalny only because he has support of US intelligence agencies - Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Blogger Alexei Navalny, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in Germany, has the support of US intelligence agencies but it’s not a reason to poison him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"The patient at a Berlin hospital has the support of US intelligence agencies in this case. If so, it’s a curious fact and intelligence agencies should keep an eye on him. But it’s not a reason to poison him, why would anyone do that?" Putin said with a laugh.

Had someone wanted to poison Navalny, they would have gotten it done, Putin noted. "When his wife contacted me, I immediately handed down instructions to make it possible to take him to Germany for treatment," the president added.