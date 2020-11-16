Coronavirus cases on the rise in 25 Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 16./TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in 25 Russian regions, seeing a slowdown in two other regions and declining in three more, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told a session of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation on Monday.

"Three regions are at the stage of a decline, and 55 regions are going through the stage of stabilization," Popova said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases was rising in 25 regions.

The chief sanitary doctor emphasized that two weeks ago, only 31 of the regions showed stabilization.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest global statistics, about 54.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.3 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,948,603 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,453,849 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 33,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.