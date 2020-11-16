St. Petersburg reports over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Another 2,039 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic, which exceeded 2,000 for the first time, as follows from data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

A day earlier, St. Petersburg reported 1,944 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,070 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, no fatalities were recorded.

In all, 83,743 people have been infected there since the start of the pandemic, 49,733 of them have recovered and 4,551 patients have died. At present, 29,459 people continue treatment in the region.