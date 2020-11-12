About 12,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Moscow, Mayor says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. About 12,000 infectious hospital beds in Moscow are occupied by patients with the novel coronavirus infection, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Over the last couple of weeks we went from 8,000 [hospital beds occupied] close to 12,000. <…> That is, still during a week more [people] are admitted to hospitals than discharged. On some days it is different, it happens in different ways but still one has to evaluate not on a daily but on a weekly basis," the Mayor said.

He noted that on a weekly basis on average 300-500 additional infectious hospital beds have been occupied. Although over the past two days in Moscow more patients have been discharged having recovered from the coronavirus than hospitalized, the Mayor added.