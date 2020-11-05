COVID-19 incubation period is up to six days, expert says

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The incubation period of COVID-19 for 95% of patients lasts from two to six days, Head of the department of pulmonology of the Sechenov University, chief non-resident pulmonologist of Russia’s Healthcare Ministry Sergey Avdeyev said on Thursday.

"According to the World Health Organization, the incubation period is from two to ten days and according to Russia’s Health Ministry, from two to 12 days. But on average, probably, it’s from two to six days for 95% of our patients," Avdeyev told a meeting with leading Health Ministry’s experts on COVID-19.

To date, 1,712,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,279,169 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,509 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.