Russia records 4,748 new daily coronavirus cases

The total number of cases has reached 932,493. According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.5% for the third day in a row.

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia recorded 4,748 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 20, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Karelia Region (0.1%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Trans-Baikal Region (0.2%), the Smolensk Region (0.2%), the Bryansk Region (0.2%), the North Ossetia Region (0.2%) and the Kalmykia Region (0.2%).

In the past day as many as 693 cases were identified in Moscow, 157 - in St. Petersburg, 149 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 145 - in the Moscow Region and 128 - in the Stavropol Region.

There are currently 173,993 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 6,527, bringing the total to 742,628, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries to date makes up 79.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 1,155 patients were discharged in Moscow, 230 - in the Chuvash Republic, 226 - in the Irkutsk Region, 215 - in the Murmansk Region and 205 - in the Voronezh Region in one day.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 132, compared to 55 the day before, pushing the total to 15,872. The share of fatalities makes up 1.7% of the total number of the coronavirus infections.

Over 24 hours, 19 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 11 - in Moscow, nine - in the Irkutsk Region and eight - in the Omsk and Altai regions each.