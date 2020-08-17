Russia records 4,892 new daily coronavirus cases

According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.5% for the second day in a row.

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,892 to 927,745 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomos Region (0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the North Ossetia Region (0.2%), the Chechnya Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Tuva Region (0.3%), the Kamchatka Region (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkaria Region (0.3%), the Bryansk Region (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%), the Tula Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

As many as 690 coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow in the past day, 159 in St. Petersburg, 153 in the Moscow Region, 141 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 132 in the Stavropol Region.

There are currently 175,904 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 3,133, bringing the total to 736,101, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries to date makes up 79.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 819 patients were discharged in Moscow, 217 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, 201 - in the Chuvash Republic, 148 - in the Moscow Region and 143 - in the Republic of Bashkortostan in one day.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 55, compared to 68 the day before, which is the lowest daily number since April 27, bringing the total to 15,740. The share of fatalities makes up 1.7% of the total number of the coronavirus infections.

Of these, 10 fatalities were registered in Moscow, five - in the Murmansk and Sverdlovsk regions each and three - in the Irkutsk and Novosibirsk regions each, while in 20 more regions the number of fatalities has not exceeded two.