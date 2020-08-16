Russia’s COVID-19 cases rise by 4,969 in the past day

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,969 in the past day to 922,853, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases was fewer than 5,000 for the second time this week. According to the data, the daily growth rate dropped to 0.5% for the first time.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rise by 3,557 in the past day. A total of 732,986 people have recovered, according to the crisis center. This is 79.4% of all those infected in Russia.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 68 in the past day to 15,685, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. This is the lowest death toll since May 3. A day earlier, 119 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Some 1.7% of those infected in Russia died.