Russia’s Pyatigorsk cancels Victory Day parade due to COVID-19

PYATIGORSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Pyatigorsk has canceled the Victory Day parade planned for June 24 due to the unfavorable situation with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the city administration’s press service informed on Monday.

It was noted that the situation with the novel coronavirus in the city remains unfavorable despite some positive trends. "The regional office of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has recommended to cancel the celebratory events planned for June 22-24," the press release notes.

Chairman of the Pyatigorsk Veterans Council Nikolai Lega expressed similar concerns. "Our veterans are our most precious heritage of the Great Victory. We must protect them from any risks and maintain their health for many years forward," the chairman said.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a session with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Victory Day parade would take place in Russia on June 24. The president ordered the defense chief to avoid any health risks for the participants of the parade.