Russians to return home from South Africa, Zanzibar, Mauritius, Spain on May 14

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian citizens are returning to Russia on May from Mauritius, Zanzibar, South Africa and Spain aboard special flights, spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"A plane of the Royal Flight airline left last night. He is expected to return home our citizens from Mauritius, Zanzibar and a whole group of our citizens from South Africa," she said.

Speaking of South Africa, the diplomat underlined that it is technically impossible to bring back all Russians at once, however, "this destination is in the works for an additional flight."

"Today, our compatriots from [India’s] Goa will return to Russia. The flight is heading to Moscow with a stopover in Rostov-on-Don for those living in the Southern Federal District," Zakharova added.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman said a new flight from Spain is expected to bring back tourists from two touristic centers at once - Tenerife and Barcelona.

Zakharova recalled that Russia’s air travel agency data shows that around 1,300 people were brought back to Russia in the past week. Overall, 16,000 people were brought home since early April.