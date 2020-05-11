Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow drops below 1

MOSCOW, May 11. / TASS /. The spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow fell on Monday to 0.96, according to the data from the federal operational headquarters released on Monday.

On May 10, the figure was 1.02. Across Russia, the coefficient showing how many people on average infect one infected person before isolation remains at the level of 1.04.

There were no significant changes in the indicator in other regions of Russia, where the most infected were: in the Murmansk region and Dagestan, it again fell below 1, in other subjects included in the top ten in terms of the number of infected people, it ranged from 1 to 1.3.

According to the methodological recommendations of Russian Consumer Watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, when the coefficient value is less than 1, it is possible to begin mitigation of restrictive measures in the region. In order for that to happen, at least 70 tests for coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants should be carried out, and 50% of the places for patients with a new infection in hospitals should remain free.