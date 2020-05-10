Great Patriotic War to remain in historical memory of Russians forever - Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. / TASS / The victory in the Great Patriotic War is a triumph of the Russian people and all the peoples of the Soviet Union, and this will remain in the historical memory of Russian citizens forever, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, a part of which was posted on Sunday, on the Vesti.ru site. "This, of course, will remain forever in the historical memory of our people, I have no doubt. Because all the events of the Great Patriotic War and its end with Victory are a triumph of the Russian people and all the peoples of the Soviet Union," Putin said.

He recalled that Russia as a part of the USSR suffered the most, almost 70% of the losses were in the Russian Federation." "And the triumphal victory cannot but remain in the people's memory," he emphasized.