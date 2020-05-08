Russian foreign ministry begins publication of documents on major events on WWII

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has begun publication of a series of archive documents on major events of World War II. The documents will accessible on the ministry’s website, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"The series opens with the materials of the Yalta Conference and diplomatic aspects of the liberation of Central and Eastern Europe by the Red Army," she said. "The immediate plans include publication of materials on the end of war in Europe, the Potsdam Conference, the establishment of the United Nations and the Soviet Union’s contribution to Japan’s defeat."

"Materials from our archives throw light on the Soviet Union’s foreign policy and diplomacy during the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945) and World War II," Zakharova said.

She also noted the importance of the ministry’s internet project USSR and the Allies. "This project provides open access to 4,000 archive documents of more than 370,000 pages. This resource is to become part of the presidential documentary project on the history of World War II," she said. "An unprecedented large-scale long-term project is being implemented at the Russian president’s instruction. The project provides for the compiling of a single collection of information resources about World War II.".