Date for constitutional amendment vote to be set depending on COVID-19 situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The date for Russia’s nationwide vote on constitutional amendments will be set depending on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He noted though that the vote should not necessarily coincide with any memorable dates.

"The date will be set as [the coronavirus] situation unfolds," he said. Peskov noted that "certain estimates exist," but it is too early to talk about that yet.

"We will have to analyze the epidemiological situation, probably, before the beginning of May, before making such responsible decisions," he explained.

"One cannot rule out that this [vote] may be linked to a certain date, but this is not a mandatory condition," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. He added that "the mere fact of the vote is important here."

On Wednesday, Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told TASS that the hypothetically optimal period of time for holding a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments would be until mid-June, but specific dates cannot be predicted now.

The Kommersant daily earlier reported that the nationwide vote, which was originally scheduled for April 22, could take place in late June or even in early July. According to the paper’s sources, June 24 and July 8 are among the possible options.