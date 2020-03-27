Constitutional amendments vote cannot be combined with September elections — official

During his televised March 25 address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that constitutional amendments vote must be postponed over the coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The nationwide vote on the Russian constitutional amendments cannot be combined with the single voting day in September, Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova said Friday. "This cannot happen by definition, no combining is possible, because these are two completely different campaigns, regulated by different laws," she clarified. "Combining them would mean ruining both campaigns."

During his televised March 25 address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that constitutional amendments vote must be postponed over the coronavirus spread. According to the president, the developments must be evaluated, and a new date must be defined, based on recommendations of the medics and other specialists. During a meeting on Friday, the Central Election Commission suspended preparations for the nationwide vote. Amendments

On March 11, Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed the bill on amending the country’s Constitution. Later in the day, it was approved by the Federation Council (upper house of parliament). Subsequently, the document was backed by legislators in Russia’s constituent entities. The proposed amendments will take effect only if approved by the nationwide vote. The document, in particular, stipulates expanding the powers of the legislative and judicial branches, a ban on high-ranking officials from holding residence permits in other countries, limiting the number of presidential terms, placing the supremacy of Russia’s Constitution over international agreements and strengthening the state’s social obligations. Single voting day

