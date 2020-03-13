All regions support constitutional amendments bill

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Parliaments of all the 85 regions of Russia support the constitutional amendments bill, parliamentary voting results indicate. The required minimum of 57 subjects, which allows sending the bill to the Constitutional Court for review, was reached on March 12.

By now, the bill has been endorsed by all the entities. On Friday, Kamchatka, Yamalo-Nenets and Tuva regions reviewed the proposed amendments. Agygea region was the last one to approve the bill with 45 votes in its favor and two abstentions.

"The fact that [Russian] top officials would be appointed not only by the President but also by lawmakers, […] would better balance the legislative and the executive powers, and increase effectiveness of their interaction," says Asker Savv, Adygea Parliament deputy speaker.

About the amendments

On March 11, the Federation Council (upper house) passed the constitutional amendments bill. It extends powers of the Parliament, imposes limitations for top candidates, and stipulates a limit of two presidential terms. However, the incumbent president will be allowed to run again after the amendment comes into force.

Following the parliamentary vote in the regions, the Federation Council must adopt a decree on recognition of the vote. To do that, senators might convene on March 14.

The final decision on the amendments will be made by the Russian citizens, during a nationwide vote, planned for April 22. The amendments will be considered approved, if a simple majority of voters support the bill.