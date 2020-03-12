No plans for now to postpone nationwide vote on constitutional amendments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/. There have been no recommendations as of yet to postpone the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments scheduled for April 22, the situation with the novel coronavirus in Russia is nowhere near an epidemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"There have been no indications to this respect for now, no recommendations, no discussion or decisions in this respect," Peskov said when asked whether the voting could be postponed amid coronavirus fears. "We are all closely monitoring the developments, especially the government task force," the spokesman said.

"For the present, we are nowhere near an epidemic [of the novel coronavirus in Russia], this can be said definitely given the number of cases diagnosed here. As to the rest, it is the task force that must explain what could be the schemes under this or that epidemiological situation," Peskov added.