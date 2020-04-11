Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 13,500

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the past 24 hours to 13,584 in 82 regions, the crisis center said in a statement on Saturday.

As many as 1,045 people have recovered and 106 people have died of the coronavirus.

"As of today, 13,584 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in 82 regions in Russia. Over the past day, 250 people have been discharged after recovering, and 1,045 - over the entire period. Twelve coronavirus patients have died over the past day. As many as 106 people have died in Russia over the entire period," the crisis center said.

Another 1,030 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in Moscow. To date, a total of 8,852 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia’s biggest city. Moreover, new cases have been reported by 48 regions, including the Moscow Region (152), St. Petersburg (80), Nizhny Novgorod Region (33), Bryansk Region (26), the Republic of Dagestan (26), etc.

As many as 250 patients have been discharged from hospitals in 32 Russian regions, including 149 people in Moscow, 31 people in St. Petersburg, 10 people in the Krasnodar Region.

Eight patients have died in Moscow over the last 24 hours, and one in each of the Moscow, Kaliningrad, Khabarovsk and Stavropol regions.