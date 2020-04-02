NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his second address to citizens on the coronavirus situation in the last eight days. The head of state’s speech is broadcast by Russian television.
Putin delivered address to the nation
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Turkish famed footballer Recber is in critical condition after diagnosed with COVID-19
Last weekend, former goalkeeper of the Turkish national football team was rushed to a hospital, where he tested positive for the novel coronavirus
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday
It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time
Russia not holding dialogue on oil issues with Saudi Arabia, says Kremlin
Meanwhile the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the relationship between the two countries are "at a fairly high level"
Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town
A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Press review: Moscow goes on lockdown and Russian economy headed towards recession
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 30
Press review: Russian coal immune to coronavirus and Houthis flex muscles against Saudis
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 31
500 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past day
The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Russia has surpassed 2,300
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day
The assistance was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday
US, Russian energy chiefs to discuss oil market volatility
The White House said earlier the Russian and US leaders "agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets."
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
US and Russia will continue providing assistance to each other — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said that "the United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19"
Russia has no data on ‘US role’ in coronavirus outbreak - diplomatic source
It is said that there are some questions for Washington
Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York
A well-informed source told TASS that the aircraft could be unloaded starting at 5:00pm
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates sink enemy submarine in Mediterranean drills
The crew of a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense force provided support from the air, the Fleet’s press office reported
Russia slams NATO approaches during pandemic as counter-productive to unifying agenda
The reaction from the Foreign Ministry came in the wake of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO
Aircraft firm completes small upgrade of Tu-95MS strategic bombers
Under the large-scale program of upgrading Russia’s strategic aircraft, the Tupolev Aircraft Company is raising the efficiency and extending the service life of Tu-95MS strategic bombers
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Kazakhstan temporarily bans supply of gasolines, diesel fuel from Russia
Supplies will be temporarily banned starting March 31, a source in the republic’s energy ministry said
Coronavirus epidemic in Italy to end in early May, experts say
The last Italian region to report zero new cases will be Toscana
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2,700, death toll hits 24
24 people have died over the entire period
Russian Railways withdraws from projects in Iran
The company has stopped work on electrification of the Garmsar - Inche Burun line and closes a branch in Tehran, it informed
Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg declares total self-isolation
People are allowed to leave their homes to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house
Russian scientists ready to develop coronavirus cure from survivors’ blood in 30 days
Some 500 ml of coronavirus survivor’s blood plasma is needed to make a cure
Press review: WHO commends Russia’s COVID-19 fight and Saudis seek to end Yemen war
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1
Ill-wishers would prefer coronavirus disaster in Russia, says ambassador to US
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the coronavirus pandemic can only be countered by joining efforts
Russian envoy to US slams criticism of Russia's aid to Italy as cynical
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian military doctors in Italy are fighting against the global threat of coronavirus pandemic
Russians to be fined up to $3,800 for breaking coronavirus quarantine
These fines are outlined in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by the State Duma on Tuesday
Putin signs decree on conscription for military service from April 1
The Kremlin earlier said it would study the issue of postponing the army draft to a later date over the coronavirus
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Su-27 fighter jet goes off radar screens above Black Sea — defense ministry
A Black Sea Navy corvette and civilian vessels in the vicinity have been sent to the presumed site of the accident
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
US secretary of energy holds telephone talks with Russian energy minister
The US Department of Energy said that "Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets"
