Moscow’s mayor approves fines for violating quarantine rules

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has signed a legal act setting a 5,000-ruble ($63) fine for those who violate self-quarantine rules. The act was uploaded to the official website of Moscow’s mayor and city government on Thursday. It is effective immediately.

The Moscow City Duma on April 1 voted for a legal act establishing administrative punishment for those obliged to stay at home or in the hospital. Also, the act recommends using the CCTV cameras for exposing those who break the quarantine rules. The city’s code of administrative offenses has been amended to establish administrative punishment for individuals for ignoring alert rules, including self-quarantine. The first offence committed by individuals is punishable with a 4,000-ruble ($50) fine, and repeated violations or those involving the use of motor vehicles, with a 5,000-ruble fine.