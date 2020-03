NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin provides a daily report to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"The government is working on it, practically on a daily basis. Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin] informs me daily about it," Putin told a meeting with the government on the measures to combat the coronavirus.