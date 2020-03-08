First Moldovan national diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting Italy

CHISINAU, March 7. /TASS/. Moldova reported the first coronavirus case on Saturday.

The country’s Health, Labor and Social Protection Ministry said that a 48-year-old woman, who had flown from Italy’s Bologna to Chisinau, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The woman was immediately rushed to hospital since she suffers from diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, so the doctors assess her condition as serious. In hospital she had a fever, cough and pulmonary insufficiency," the statement said.

On Sunday, an emergency session of the government commission on public health will he held. Moldovan President Igor Dodon had earlier convened the Supreme Security Council over coronavirus fears.

