Russia looks forward to Maduro’s visit to Moscow for Victory Day festivities

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Russia looks forward to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Moscow for the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with Maduro.

"We are anxiously awaiting President Maduro to come to Moscow on May 9 for the festivities marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany - TASS)," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that this March would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Venezuela.

"We have agreed to celebrate this anniversary worthily," he added.